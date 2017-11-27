NYC bus system slowest in the county

NEW YORK — A new report by city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office says New York City buses have been neglected and as a result are the slowest in the nation.

The report released Monday says the bus system is “overshadowed by subways, commuter rail and bridges, which enjoy more attention and resources.” It says the system has become unreliable, confusing and poorly connected.

“We’re sounding the alarm on our bus crisis. Falling ridership, major slowdowns, and a bus infrastructure in decline is having an effect across the five boroughs,” Stringer said. “Of course we have to focus on our subways, but we need to have a bus system that is the envy of the world.”

According to the report, the bus system lost 100 million passengers in the last eight years and ridership in Manhattan is down by 16 percent since 2011.

There are about 5,700 buses that travel 330 routes throughout the city. About two million people use the city’s buses each day.

Recommendations include more bus terminals and depots, adding battery-electric buses, and adoption of a “more rapid, direct and grid-like bus network.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota says the problem is inadequate traffic control and a failure to enforce traffic laws.