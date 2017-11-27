NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

New York ferry riders say they’ve been stuck for more than an hour

Posted 6:40 PM, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09PM, November 27, 2017

New York ferry riders say they were stuck near Wall Street for more than an hour Monday night before being rescued.

Passengers say the ferry became stuck around 5:20 p.m.

Video from the ferry shows passengers in life vests.

Passengers on board say they are being loaded onto a rescue boat.

The ferry was headed toward Rockaway in Queens.

The FDNY  received a call about the ferry stuck off Pier 11  in lower Manhattan just after 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

