New York ferry riders say they’ve been stuck for more than an hour

New York ferry riders say they were stuck near Wall Street for more than an hour Monday night before being rescued.

Passengers say the ferry became stuck around 5:20 p.m.

@NYCferry have been on this stuck Rockaway boat for an hour. How is there no plan here? This is unbelievable. — Lorianne (@LorsieHK) November 27, 2017

Video from the ferry shows passengers in life vests.

Passengers on board say they are being loaded onto a rescue boat.

The ferry was headed toward Rockaway in Queens.

The FDNY received a call about the ferry stuck off Pier 11 in lower Manhattan just after 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.