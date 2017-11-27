New York ferry riders say they’ve been stuck for more than an hour

New York ferry riders say they were stuck near Wall Street for more than an hour Monday night before being rescued.
Passengers say the ferry became stuck around 5:20 p.m.
Video from the ferry shows passengers in life vests.
Passengers on board say they are being loaded onto a rescue boat.
The ferry was headed toward Rockaway in Queens.
The FDNY received a call about the ferry stuck off Pier 11 in lower Manhattan just after 6 p.m.
