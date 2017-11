CHELSEA, Manhattan — A natural gas leak is prompting FDNY and other emergency officials to respond, as well as traffic to back up in Manhattan, according to NYC’s official emergency notification system.

FDNY declared “all hands” on the issue at West 19th Street and 10th Avenue in Chelsea, a tweet at 9:22 a.m. stated.

The issue is a natural gas leak, prompting emergency response and traffic in the area, according the emergency notification system.

FDNYalerts MAN ALL HANDS W 19 ST, HIGH PRESSURE GAS MAIN, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) November 27, 2017

Due to a natural gas leak, expect emergency personnel & #traffic delays near West 19th Street & 10th Avenue in Manhattan. ASL/Multilingual Link: https://t.co/miFUokBtTh. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) November 27, 2017