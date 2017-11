Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — An MTA bus caught on fire in the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to the FDNY, the fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. The bus was near the intersection of East 158 Street and Grand Concourse.

There were no reported injuries or transports and the fire has been placed under control.

It is not known at this time what caused the fire.