Food deliveryman assaulted with sharp object and robbed in the Bronx: police

PARKCHESTER, The Bronx —A food deliveryman was assaulted with a sharp object and robbed in the Bronx while making a delivery on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported to police at about 7:30 p.m. An unknown individual reportedly posed as a customer and ordered a food delivery to a building near the intersection of Leland Avenue and Wood Avenue. Police said when the victim, 33, arrived to the location, he was approached by an unidentified man displaying a sharp object who demanded the victim's property.

Police said when the victim attempted to pull away from the man, a second individual arrived and the two attacked the victim together. The assailants fled northbound on Leland Avenue with the victim's wallet and food delivery, according to police.

The victim suffered a laceration and a puncture wound to his left arm. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The individuals in the attack are believed to be 18 to 25 years old and were last seen wearing dark clothing.

