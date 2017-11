THE BRONX — A fire broke out at a veterans hospital in the Bronx Monday night.

The fire is at the rear of James J. Peters VA Medical Center. It started around 7 p.m.

FDNYalerts BX ALL HANDS 130 W KINGSBRIDGE RD, HOSPITAL FIRE IN THE REAR OF VA HOSPITAL, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) November 28, 2017

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.