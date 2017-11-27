Cyber Monday secrets: How to shop like a pro, get the best deals

NEW YORK — This year’s Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day in history with 56 percent of Americans saying they plan on shopping online at some point before midnight, if they haven’t already.

So what do you need to look for?

“You should definitely check out tech deals, fashion and as a subset of fashion, shoes are kind of a big thing on Cyber Monday,” Business Insider’s Elena Holodny told PIX11 News. “Travel (is) also a big thing.”

In fact, experts say if you’re thinking of booking a winter getaway, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is the day to do it.

On this so-called Travel Deal Tuesday, airlines offer major discounts you can’t find at any point in the year.

“You can get up to 40 percent off on flights around the world,” Holodny said.

Outside of the storewide discounts, retailers are also offering discounts and one-time promotional codes to new customers who sign up for email newsletters.

But if you’re feeling overwhelmed, there are a few sites that could do the heavy lifting.

Camel Camel Camel lets consumers compare prices to make sure they get the best deal available.

If you’re in the market for an Apple product, Holodny says there’s a site for that.

“For tech deal specifically, go to macrumors.com,” Holodny said. “They list out every single deal you could find for an Apple MacBook and you could find the best one or the one that suits your needs the best.”

In the event that the price just isn’t right, according to Holodny, throw the items in your cart and just forget about it.

“What happens is that a lot of these websites will track what you were looking at and what you were thinking of buying,” she said. “If it’s in your basket, they will recognize that you want it and you may be offered a discount or a deal on something that wasn’t originally listed.”

Numbers for this Cyber Monday are already close to historic. According to data released by Adobe, online shoppers spent more than $850 million before 10 a.m. That number is expected to surge as a bulk of the shopping will happen between 8 p.m. and midnight.