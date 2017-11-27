Community gathers for vigil, demands change after teen fatally struck by car in Sunset Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn community gathered for a vigil in Sunset Park Monday night to mourn the loss of a teen who was fatally struck by a car while he was making deliveries on his bicycle.

Police say 14-year-old Edwin Ajacalon was riding east on 23rd Street when a BMW sedan hit him at the intersection of Fifth Avenue. He was unconscious when authorities arrived and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Friends of Ajacalon said the teen was a Guatemalan immigrant working as a deliveryman to earn money to send back to his family.

His friends, co-workers and strangers he didn't even know, were among the ones gathered to honor his memory.

"A young boy coming here to experience the American dream only to be taken, and his family to experience the American nightmare," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

The driver of the BMW stayed on scene and was transported for an evaluation, according to police. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

"The death of Edwin today must be responded with unity in this community....bring safer streets," Councilman Carlos Carlos Menchaca said.