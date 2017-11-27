Brooklyn woman shot in the neck at backyard barbecue needs help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — It's been more than two years since a Brooklyn woman was shot in the neck at a backyard barbecue, but she's still confined to a wheelchair.

Gwendolyn Nealy says her only daughter is lucky to be alive.

“She was an inch-and-a half-away from a coffin,” said Nealy.

Her daughter, 24-year-old Lenaisha Thomas, was one of nine people shot at barbecue in East New York on Aug. 2, 2015. Thomas says her spine was compressed by the bullet, but not severed.

"I hope to somehow walk again,” said Thomas.

Thomas feels trapped in her third floor walk up in Bed-Stuy. She's also dealing with mounting medical bills.

Fidelis stepped in and helped Thomas with her care. A state program called Heavenly Hands funded by the state Department of Health is helping place Thomas in a wheelchair-accessible apartment.

