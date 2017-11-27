63-year-old Staten Island woman dies after being stabbed in the face, torso

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island — A 63-year-old Staten Island woman died Monday after she was stabbed in the face and torso, police officials said.

Police responded to reports of an assault in progress Monday afternoon and found Geetha Howie with stab wounds to her face and torso, an NYPD spokesperson said. A 27-year-old man who did not know the woman attacked her.

A 56-year-old neighbor was slashed in the right arm when he tried to intervene, police said.

Officers arriving on scene found the attacker cradling Howie’s body. He was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed. His name has not yet been released.

Howie was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, but she did not survive her injuries.

The neighbor was treated at the scene.