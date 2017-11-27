5 NYC Ferry boats docked after holes are allegedly found: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Five NYC Ferry boats have been docked after holes were allegedly found during inspections, according to report Monday.

The ferries in question were docked beginning Oct. 14, less than six months after Mayor Bill de Blasio took a ceremonial first ride on an NYC Ferry, which currently has four lines — East River, S. Brooklyn, Astoria and Rockaway, the New York Post reports. The Lower East Side and Soundview lines are set to be operational by the summer of 2018.

Five catamaran-style ferries were docked after holes were found, prompting fears that a disaster could be next, according to the Post. Among the ferries were three that allegedly had heavy pitting in the aluminum hulls.

The cause remains unknown, the Post reports.

Improperly installed cooling systems are being eyed, and will be removed and repatched. Another source told the Post a combination of engine vibration and saltwater, along with possible stray electrical voltage, could have caused a chemical reaction called electrolysis.

Docking the five boats has not disrupted service, and taxpayers will not pay for the fixes, according to officials.

Taxpayers have spent some $325 million on the NYC Ferry program, and the boats cost about $4 million each.