MIDDLETOWN, NY — Two people were reportedly injured in a Middletown mall Sunday afternoon, a New York State Police spokesperson said.

People on scene tweeted the Galleria Mall has been evacuated. They say the shooting happened inside an American Eagle.

No information was immediately available on the victims.

Police have not reported any arrests.

Just had to evacuate from Middletown Galleria mall do to active shooter situation — 🌊🌊🌊🚣🏻‍♀️🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊⛴ (@SafeBoating) November 26, 2017

