Teen delivery worker fatally struck by car was in country by himself, trying to raise money for his family

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A 14-year-old boy Guatemalan boy fatally struck by a driver Saturday night had spent nearly half a year living alone in Brooklyn, hoping to raise money to send back home to his family.

Edwin Ajacalon could only find work making deliveries on his bike. He was hit by a BMW sedan as he was biking along 23rd Street. The driver stayed on the scene.

Workers at the Costambar Deli are hoping to raise money to send to Ajacalon's family.

"It’s so sad," deli workerJaime de Jesus said. "They need that money back in Guatemala and he was trying to help."