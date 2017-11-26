Man shot outside TGI Fridays parking lot in New Jersey

LINDEN, N.J. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside a TGI Fridays Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. along South Park Ave about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man outside a restaurant parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police Chief Jonathan Parham responded to the violence, “Violence and fear will never be tolerated in our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect those who live, work, and visit Linden.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Juan Velarde at (908) 474-8537.