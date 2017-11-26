Driver crashes into store and home on Long Island, causing gas leak: police

BALDWIN, N.Y. — Police say a reckless driver has crashed into a business and a house on Long Island.

Nassau County police say officers tried to stop 53-year-old Rodney Boone for failing to use his turn signal at 4 a.m. Saturday in Baldwin.

They say Boone kept driving and crashed into a tire and wheel store in Hempstead, causing substantial damage.

Police say he then hit a nearby house, causing a gas leak.

Boone was arrested on charges including reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. Authorities say he also had an outstanding warrant for violating a family court order in Albany County.

It’s not clear if Boone has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Six people were evacuated from the house due to the gas leak. They were not injured.