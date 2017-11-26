Debris falls onto subway tracks in Brooklyn causing service disruptions

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn —Several trains have been rerouted; affecting the Sunday morning commute after debris fell onto the track at a Brooklyn train station.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. at 86th Street in Bay Ridge when a portion of the wall fell onto the train track.

So this just happened at 86th street on the R train #mta pic.twitter.com/0enlB9UayJ — Kevin (@HotPotKevin) November 26, 2017

No injuries were reported.

The R, N, and D trains have been rerouted due to debris on the tracks at the 86 Street subway station.

R train service has been suspended in both directions. The MTA is providing shuttle service between 36th Street (Brooklyn) and Bay Ridge-95th Street in both directions.

There no R train service from 36 St-(BKLYN) to 95 St in both directions because of debris on the tracks at 86 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) November 26, 2017

Southbound R trains are stopping along the D line from 36th Street (Brooklyn) to 9 Ave then ending.

Northbound N trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Avenue to Canal Street.