Debris falls onto subway tracks in Brooklyn causing service disruptions

Posted 10:28 AM, November 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27AM, November 26, 2017

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn —Several trains have been rerouted; affecting the Sunday morning commute after debris fell onto the track at a Brooklyn train station.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. at 86th Street in Bay Ridge when a portion of the wall fell onto the train track.

No injuries were reported.

The R, N, and D trains have been rerouted due to debris on the tracks at the 86 Street subway station.

R train service has been suspended in both directions. The MTA is providing shuttle service between 36th Street (Brooklyn) and Bay Ridge-95th Street in both directions.

Southbound R trains are stopping along the D line from 36th Street (Brooklyn) to 9 Ave then ending.

Northbound N trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Avenue to Canal Street.