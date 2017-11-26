Debris falls onto subway tracks in Brooklyn causing service disruptions

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn —Several trains have been rerouted; affecting the Sunday morning commute after debris fell onto the track at a Brooklyn train station.
The incident occurred before 6 a.m. at 86th Street in Bay Ridge when a portion of the wall fell onto the train track.
No injuries were reported.
The R, N, and D trains have been rerouted due to debris on the tracks at the 86 Street subway station.
R train service has been suspended in both directions. The MTA is providing shuttle service between 36th Street (Brooklyn) and Bay Ridge-95th Street in both directions.
Southbound R trains are stopping along the D line from 36th Street (Brooklyn) to 9 Ave then ending.
Northbound N trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Avenue to Canal Street.