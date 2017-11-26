Danish mom arrested in 1997 for leaving baby outside NYC restaurant speaks out

NEW YORK — A Danish mother whose 1997 arrest for leaving her baby outside a New York eatery sparked an international debate about parenting styles says she still feels she was unfairly vilified.

Anette Sorensen spoke to the New York Post for a story published Saturday. She says she feels American parents are too fearful, and the case “is even more relevant today.”

In 1997, Sorensen parked her 14-month-old daughter in a stroller outside a restaurant while she and the baby’s father had drinks inside. She argued she’d done nothing that wasn’t normal practice in Denmark.

Child-endangerment charges against the parents were eventually dropped.

Sorensen sued the city. A jury awarded her $66,000.

She’s now trying to raise money online through a Kickstarter page to get an English translation of a novel she wrote about the experience, which she feels she was treated unfairly by the city and the press and didn’t get to tell her side of the story.

She hopes that with an English translation, she can reach out to a larger audience — particularly in the country where the situation actually occurred.