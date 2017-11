EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Firefighters battled a 4-alarm alarm fire in Brooklyn early Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when the FDNY was called about a fire at a one-story commercial building on Schenectady Avenue.

The fire began in a truck and spread to a row of stores, fire officials said.

The fire has since been under control, but businesses are destroyed.

U/D BROOKLYN: @FDNY OPERATING AT A 3-ALARM FIRE 1516 A SCHENECTADY AVE, PARTIAL ROOF COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/SU32KU51wr — NYRRT (@NYRRT) November 26, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.