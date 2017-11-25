Youth pastor allegedly kills family on Thanksgiving

CHESTER, Va. —A man was arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife, her daughter, and the daughter’s boyfriend in their home Thanksgiving night.

Chesterfield County Police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, police found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities found Jeanett Gattis’ husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis was a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as a ministries coordinator for high school and middle school students, the NY Post reported.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic-related.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

It is not yet known as to why Gattis shot his family. Investigation is ongoing.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.