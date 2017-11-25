NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES

Youth pastor allegedly kills family on Thanksgiving

Posted 2:11 PM, November 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 02:10PM, November 25, 2017

CHESTER, Va. —A man was arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife, her daughter, and the daughter’s boyfriend in their home Thanksgiving night.

58-year-old Christopher Gattis was taken into custody after he allegedly killed his family during Thanksgiving dinner. (Chesterfield County Police)

Chesterfield County Police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, police found 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis, her daughter, 30-year-old Candice Kunze; and Kunze’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn, dead of gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities found Jeanett Gattis’ husband, 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis, at the scene and arrested him.

Gattis was a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as a ministries coordinator for high school and middle school students, the NY Post reported.

Gattis is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Police described the crimes as domestic-related.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for him.

It is not yet known as to why Gattis shot his family. Investigation is ongoing.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.