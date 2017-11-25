The good, the bad, and all the issues shoppers faced on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday shopping season is on, and consumer experts say Black Friday did not disappoint — numbers were some of the best in recent years.

Shoppers spent more than $600 million Friday morning, but that was done more online than in the brick and mortar stores.

With the massive amount of digital carts filling up, there were some black eyes for multiple major retailers on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

A Black Friday nightmare for Lowe’s — their website went out in the morning.

Thankfully, it appeared to be back up and running by 11 a.m.

McDonald’s learned not to tweet before having some McCafe: The fast food chain posted this on twitter on Friday morning.

The tweet says “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****”

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

The tweet stayed up for 8 hours.

There were also problems for Amazon. Thousands of workers went on strike in Italy and Germany after they failed to come to agreements with the company for better pay and working conditions.

For those who did come through the doors, in Macy’s stores across the country, there were issues with credit card systems. The slowdown in the card payment processing was eventually resolved by Friday evening.

There were also those gathering outside of Macy’s Herald Square who called for people to buy nothing on Black Friday.

They were preaching against consumerism and big business interests.

If you haven’t had your shopping fill yet, Cyber Monday is almost here. Happy bargain hunting!