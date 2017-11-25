Surveillance video: teenage attackers punch, kick, and rob Bronx man of $10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, The Bronx — Three teenagers were caught on camera punching, kicking, and robbing a man of $10 in a residential building lobby around the intersection of East 169th Street and 3rd Avenue on Tuesday, cops say.

The incident was reported to police at about 2:40 a.m. According to officials, three individuals entered the building and approached the victim, 56, and began to punch and kick his face and body. The attacks then reportedly removed the victim's wallet containing $10 cash. The attackers then fled. The victim refused medical attention,

The three individuals captured on surveillance cameras are believed to be about 17-years-old.

The first is described by police as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing acid wash blue jeans, white sneakers, royal blue t-shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt.

The second individual is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, blue bomber jacket and beige boots, according to police.

The third person is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, beige boots, dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a white t-shirt.

Police sources say that two suspects have been apprehended - one is 17-years-old and the other is 15. Two more individuals are still sought by police.

For Crime Stopper tips, end story with: Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).