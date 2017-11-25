Rikers Island video captures inmate’s attack on captain: sources

RIKERS ISLAND — A Department of Correction captain was attacked inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center at Rikers Island Thanksgiving Day, according to jailhouse sources.

Exclusive video surveillance shows the male captain walking along the hall of the center around 2 p.m. when a male inmate started attacking him. Another inmate later joined in before the attack was stopped.

Sources inside the jail say the attack was unprovoked.

The captain, 31, was newly promoted, according to sources.

Warning: Graphic video below shows the inmate attacking the captain.

The Otis Bantum Correctional Center, named for the second warden in command at the time of his death, opened in 1985 and contains dorms and cell housing, including the department’s 400-bed Central Punitive Segregation Unit.

Rikers Island has been known for its troubled history, often described by some as "the worst place on Earth."

It is a reputation that has plagued the massive jail complex for decades.

Since it was established in 1932, it has become a place notorious for violence within the walls -- where inmates attack inmates, inmates attack correction officers, and correction officers attack inmates.

Earlier this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito have agreed on a 10-year timeline to shut down the facility. "Rikers Island is an example and an expression of a major national problem. The mass incarceration crisis did not begin in New York City, but it will end here," the mayor said.

In June, de Blasio launched “Smaller, Safer, Fairer: A Roadmap to Closing Rikers Island,”—18 concrete steps the city is taking to close Rikers Island and replace it with a smaller network of modern, safe, and humane facilities.