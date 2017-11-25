Man who survived Las Vegas mass shooting killed in hit-and-run

PAHRUMP, Nevada — A man who survived the infamous Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 and injured hundreds more has been killed in a hit-and-run in Southern Nevada.

Roy McClellan, 52, was hitch hiking on State Route 160 in Pahrump, approximately 50 miles west of Las Vegas, before being killed.

The Nevada Highway Patrol say they are searching for the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro with front-end damage that they believe committed the hit-and run.

Roy’s widow, Denise McClellan, informed KSNV-TV that she can’t begin to comprehend why her husband survived the shooting, only to so soon after die in a hit-and-run. She also explained that her husband had been attending a therapy, claiming to be psychologically struggling since the mass shooting occurred.

Stephen Paddock shot and killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before killing himself, resulting in the most lethal mass shooting in USA history.