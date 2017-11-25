Man shot, killed inside check cashing store in Brooklyn

A 20-year-old man shot and killed after a violent feud broke out inside a Brooklyn check-cashing store on Friday afternoon.

Police found 20-year-old Shaheem Bernard unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the groin inside 785 Broadway.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Efrain Rivera, 20, was arrested and faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

When cops took Rivera into custody, they recovered a 9-mm firearm.

Investigation is ongoing.