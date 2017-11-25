Man forcibly touches woman on subway platform in Manhattan

TRIBECA — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man they say forcibly touched a female on the subway platform in Manhattan.

A 20-year-old female reported to the police that on Monday she was on a southbound E train when the man exposed his groin to her. When the train arrived at the Broadway and Chambers Street subway station, the victim exited the train and started walking up the stairs. Police say the individual approached her from behind, put his hand under her skirt and touched her inner thigh. The individual then fled in an unknown direction.

The man is described to be 34 years of age, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, grey hooded sweat shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).