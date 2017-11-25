Man, 73, killed in fatal collision in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens — A 73-year-old man is dead after a collision in Queens Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:28 p.m. when police responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision along Francis Lewis Boulevard and 39th Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found Raymond Connor, inside a minivan unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed that Connor was traveling southbound on Francis Lewis Boulevard when he struck a metal support pillar.

Investigation remains ongoing.