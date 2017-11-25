Indiana teacher arrested after students report alleged drug use in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high school teacher in Indiana was arrested and is facing drug charges after students allegedly saw and her doing cocaine inside a classroom.

The alleged act was recorded on a student’s cellphone through the locked classroom’s window Wednesday morning at Lake Central High School; according to WPIX sister station WGN in Chicago.

The student who recorded to act, junior Will Rogers, said it wasn’t clear what he saw at first "She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines," junior Will Rogers told WGN. "I actually watched the footage, again and again, and I just realized that my English teacher just did cocaine,” Rogers said.

Video circulated among the 3,400 students, and the incident was reported to school administration, which later notified police.

Police arrested 24-year-old Samantha Cox, an English teacher on her second year at the high school. She faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In a release sent out by St. John Police Department, school officials and officers praised the students who came forward and told administrators about the suspicions, “Their actions showed a tremendous amount of fortitude and integrity and enabled staff to address this situation promptly.”

Authorities are continuing their investigation.