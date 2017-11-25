Food deliveryman beaten and robbed in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying four young individuals who assaulted a food delivery man and ran off with the food he was carrying and $200 on Monday, Nov. 13 at about 10:25 p.m.

The male victim, 29, was making a delivery near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 149th Street when one of the individuals punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground, police said. One of the alleged assailants punched and kicked him in the face while he was down. The four then reportedly fled with $200 and the victim’s food delivery order.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with a broken nose, bruised face, and a laceration to the lip.

The first individual is a female roughly 15-18 years old with a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black shirt and a dark colored book bag, according to police.

The second is another female believed to be around 15-18 years old with a dark complexion, red hair, brown eyes and who was last seen wearing a multi-colored hat.

Police said the two male individuals are both suspected to be about 15-18 years old.

One has a dark complexion, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded multi-colored vest, and tan pants.

The other has a medium complexion, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hat, red and black coat, black jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).