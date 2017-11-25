× Florida teen caught at Canadian border after grandmother found buried in his backyard: police

BUFFALO, New York — A Florida teenager who is wanted for potentially being connected to his grandmother’s death was detained by US Border patrol agents while trying to escape to Canada on Friday.

Florida police began searching for 15-year-old Logan Mott and his grandmother, Kristina French, 53, Wednesday after they did not show up at the airport to pick up Mott’s father when he returned from a vacation with his girlfriend.

After Mott’s father arrived back at his Neptune Beach home he realized that several weapons he owned were missing. A 2015 Dodge Dart was also missing from his mother’s home.

Police got a lead on the teen after spotting him on surveillance footage in Pennsylvania while driving his mother’s car on Thursday.

On Friday, officials found a body that matched French’s description shallowly buried in Mott’s backyard. Officials are waiting for an autopsy for a positive identification.

Police said that Mott made it all the way to Buffalo, NY before he was apprehended.