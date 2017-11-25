Dying woman granted final wish to visit the beach

A dying woman in Australia was granted her last wish – to see the ocean one final time.

While an ambulance crew was transporting the patient to the palliative care unit at a local hospital, she asked if they could stop at the beach so she could see the ocean, Daily News reports.

The paramedics asked their boss if they were allowed to make the detour, and once they were granted permission, they drove down to the beach.

While staring at the beach, the patient told the paramedic, “I’m at peace, everything is right.”

A photo was taken of the woman with a paramedic standing next to her on the beach while they looked out at the water. The photo was posted on Facebook and has been shared more than 21,000 times.

“This story told to us by Helen Donaldson the Officer in charge of Hervey Bay is too good not to share. A crew were transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local Hospital and the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again.Above and beyond,the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity – tears were shed and the patient felt very happy.

Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills – sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference!

Great work Hervey Bay team Danielle & Graeme the Service is very proud of you.”

One of the paramedics, Danielle Kellan took the photo, and her colleague Graeme Cooper, was the paramedic who can be seen standing next to the gurney on the Hervey Bay beach in Queensland.

“We popped her up on the hill where she could see the pier and Fraser Island and right through to Point Burrum and she was ecstatic with it all,” Cooper said.