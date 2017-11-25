Cops search for teens who assaulted, robbed man in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — Police are looking for three teens who they say assaulted and robbed a man in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. when police say the three teens entered a residential building along East 169 Street and Third Avenue and approached a 56-year-old man.

The teens punched and kicked the man on his face and body and removed the man’s wallet containing $10 in cash before fleeing, police said.

The victim refused medical attention.

The first teen is described to be 17 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing acid wash blue jeans, white sneakers, a royal blue t-shirt, and a blue hooded sweater.

The second teen is described to be 17 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches, and was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a blue bomber jacket, and beige boots.

The third teen is described to be about 5 feet 6 inches with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, beige boots, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and a white t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).