Brooklyn residents shop local for Small Business Saturday

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Shop Small as the signs say!

Welcome to the first annual Greenpoint Fall Shopping Crawl where shoppers get 10, 20 even 30% off to support small businesses, plus a free glass or two of Prosecco.

And this being North Brooklyn, everything in this vintage clothing store, Walk The West, is locally made and synthetic free.

"My whole goal is to give you something at the end of the day in New York City that you go home with and you can feel. Something normal that you would use but it's got that herbology factor to it so you don't even know you feel relaxed or why that extra special element has been brought into your homes," said aromatherapist Melissa McGill.

At nearby Alkemi on Franklin street, the majority of these clothes are manufactured in the U.S, and are “ethically made” meaning no sweatshops, something that’s important to many of these shoppers:

"I think it's really nice that everything's being made in this country and I think people in the neighborhood appreciates things like that," said shopper Kiele Turrini.

At close to two dozen others stores in Greenpoint - like Juniors Dawg Club - the discounts were deep to encourage everyone to shop small.

At Duke’s liquor box, it was 20% off the good stuff like a 31-year-old bottle of dark rum.

“It’s $225, so 29 percent off, more like 190," Duke’s Liquor owner Patrick Dacy said. "We've got quite a few deals like this."