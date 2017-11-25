14-year-old boy struck and killed in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed in Park Slope on Saturday.

The boy was struck by a gray 2017 BMW Sedan on 5th Ave and 23rd St while riding a bicycle at approximately 5:43 p.m. He suffered major head trauma and was transported in critical condition to Methodist Hospital.

The boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a few hours later at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The driver stayed on scene and was transported to Methodist Hospital for an evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.