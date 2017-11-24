Woman fatally shot during carjacking in Newark on Thanksgiving, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman was fatally shot during a carjacking in Newark Thanksgiving night, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office officials said Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on South 20th Street, near 12th Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

A woman was found shot and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified by the office as Sharie Henry, 40, of Newark.

Henry’s 2005 Kia Sorrento, bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during what is believed to be a carjacking, officials said.

The woman was the second person to be fatally shot in Newark on the holiday. A man was killed and a second injured in a shooting less than two miles away, officials said.

40.746706 -74.207271