Man, 71, leaving Thanksgiving dinner with church friends in Queens struck by hit-and-run driver

FLUSHING, Queens — The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a 71-year-old man on Thanksgiving has been found, but the driver is still being sought, police said Friday.

The man was on Murray Street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim was leaving a dinner with church friends when he was struck, a witness told PIX11.

“The pastor was actually trying to run after the vehicle that hit him, but he couldn’t catch him,” the witness said.

A white SUV allegedly involved was recovered later that night on Murray Street, police said, but the driver fled.

No arrests have been made.

The incident happened a week after the NYC City Council voted to pass a bill that would create an AMBER alert-style notification system for hit-and-runs.

The alerts would send the public the make, model, color and license plate of the car, in hopes of making quicker arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).