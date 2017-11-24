Two men rob Pinkberry at gunpoint in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Police are looking for two men they say held up a frozen yogurt store, Pinkberry, at gun point and stole $1,600.

The two men entered the store on Avenue of the Americas displaying a firearm and demanded the two employees go to the back of the store.

The men assaulted the employees and forced them to open the safe, removing $1,600 and took some of the employees' personal property. The two men fled south on Avenue of the Americas.

Both of the Pinkberry employees were transported to Lenox Hill Hospital for bruises and lacerations.

The first man was last seen wearing a jacket with a hood and a backpack.

The second man was last seen wearing a jacket with a red symbol on it.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).