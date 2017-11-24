Snag great deals on beauty products this Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Below you will find the info for the Black Friday Beauty Deals segment which will run on Friday 11/24 in the 8am hour.

Guest: Milly Almodovar

Instagram/ Twitter: @beautylogicblog

So many amazing deals happening for beauty items this Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

Beauty gadgets

Foreo which makes some of my faves is offering up to 25% percent off of their gadgets for black Friday.

Foreo Issa Hybrid Normally $149 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Price $111.75 (save $37.25)

Get rid of the electrical toothbrush, and use the more hygenic Issa Hybrid. No matter what you’re using now, this sleek sonic toothbrush is a major upgrade. It’s long lasting battery (1 charge-1 year) powerful pulsations and sonic pulsations and sonic technology, silicone pbt will forever change the way you brush your teeth.

http://www.foreo.com

Skin not glowing enough, try this:

Michael Todd beauty is doing 40 percent off of all of his gadgets.

Michael Todd Beauty SonicSmooth Normally $99 Black Friday Deal $59.40

The big procedure in derm’s office right now is dermaplanning. It’s when you go to a derm’s office he takes out your dead skin with a blade to give your skin a glow then charges you $200.

Forget that, use this. This is the Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Smooth-the world’s first true sonic dermaplanning system for home use. Sonic smooth is rechargeable, non slip coating for easy grip, simple to use and offers 3 sonic speeds to painlessly rid the complexion of unwanted hair.

http://www.michaeltoddbeauty.com

Skin Feeling Dry, try this (this is really cool to demo) Gurunanda offering 50% off of their whole site.

Gurunanda Portable Misti Diffusor Normally $25.99 Black Friday sale $12.99

Gurunanda sells lots of diffusors and things, but I’m obsessed with the Portable Misti diffusor product because winter can make skin feel so parched and dry even during the middle of the day, but for a girl like me who loves makeup, I can’t apply moisturizer to rehydrate over It because it will mess the makeup up. This uses nano technology to hydrate your skin, without messing up your makeup. And it comes with rosewater which is loaded with antioxidants.

http://www.gurunanda.com

On Black Friday, Dr. Dennis Gross

offering 20% off everything.

But on Cyber Monday

Dr. Dennis Gross Hello Bright Eyes $159 (another real cool thing to demo)

Buy the Hello Bright Eyes Gift $159 and get a full size Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream ($65 value)

Show off the look of rested, revived, youthful eyes in just 3 minutes a day – hands-free. Featuring 72 LEDs, SpectraLite™ showcases a full spectrum of therapeutic light, bringing professional light therapy to your home in a next-generation, universal-fit model.

http://www.drdennisgross.com

Skin Care

On Black Friday you can spend $100 and get $25 off and free shipping of his products If You use code Black Friday. Since his stuff rarely goes on sale, this is a steal.

Murad Retinol Youth Eye Serum $85

Murad Retinol Youth Night Cream $82 Activate youth while you sleep. This luxurious Retinol night cream, powered by breakthrough Retinol Tri-Active Technology, delivers transformative results to visibly minimize lines and wrinkles and smooth skin’s texture. A peptide-rich Red Algae Extract helps improve firmness and elasticity to restore youthful contours. This intensely nourishing overnight cream melts into skin for a supple, vibrant complexion.

Retinol is the #1 antiaging ingredient backed up by scientist. Also,

Cyber Monday you can get 30% off plus free shipping 11/27-12/3.

http://www.murad.com

Makeup

It Cosmetics

Spend $50 and get a free Je Ne Sais Quoi Complexion Perfection Face Palette.

Retail Value is $42 Promo Code is Friday17

It Cosmetics makes superhero mascara and superhero liner, two of the best on the market. If you spend $50.00 you'll get the Je Ne Sais Quoi Complexion Perfection Face Palette.

http://www.itcosmetics.com

