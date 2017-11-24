Recipes with a twist: What to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers

Don’t know what to do with all your Thanksgiving leftovers? Check out some creative leftover remixes brought to you by Chef Mark Bailey.

Turkey Bacon Avocado Toasts

10-12 strips bacon, cooked until crispy

8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup freshly made or refrigerated prepared guacamole

2 cups turkey meat, shredded

4 large poached eggs (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper

Chunky sliced bread of choice

Toast the bread until golden and spoon on the guacamole. Top with the tomatoes, turkey, bacon and egg. Serve warm.

Seasoned Croutons & Bread Bowls

Cubed leftover bread

Olive oil

Seasoning salt

Garlic powder

Freshly ground pepper

Dried herbs (basil, oregano, thyme) optional

Preheat oven to 350F.

Lay your bread cubes out on a sided baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt, garlic, pepper and herbs if using. Toss gently to coat evenly. Drizzle with olive oil again if needed. Bake for 15 min. or until golden and crisp.

Serve warm with soup.

Pork and Stuffing Casserole

2 cups leftover stuffing

1 can cream soup (of choice)

1 lb. cooked Smithfield marinated fresh pork, chunks

1-3 cup leftover mixed vegetables

3⁄4 cup milk

1 1⁄2 cups cheese, shredded

Mix everything except stuffing together in a casserole dish. Top with the stuffing.

Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes at 350°F, or until casserole is bubbly and stuffing is a little crusty.

Leftover Turkey Empananas with Cranberry Sweet and Sour Sauce

2 cups finely chopped cooked turkey

1/2 carrot, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon garlic and herb seasoning blend

5 tablespoons soy sauce

6 cups finely shredded cabbage

1/2 teaspoon oyster sauce (optional)

egg roll wrappers or empanada disks

2 tablespoons olive oil

Heat the olive oil and sesame oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Cook and stir the turkey, carrot, garlic, black pepper, ginger, and garlic and herb seasoning until the garlic releases its fragrance, about 2 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce, and continue cooking until the carrot begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cabbage, oyster sauce, and remaining 3 tablespoons of soy sauce. Continue to stir, until the cabbage is soft and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove the mixture from the heat, and set aside. Drain off any excess liquid.

Place one empanada disk on a flat surface and lightly roll. Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of turkey filling in the center of dough. Fold dough to form a half-moon. Using a fork press the seams to seal the edges of the empanada. Lightly brush edges with egg yolk and transfer to baking pan. Repeat with remaining empanada disks.

Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Cranberry Sweet and Sour Sauce

1/2 cup jellied cranberry sauce

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 tsp soy sauce

Mash the cranberry sauce in a saucepan over medium heat until the sauce is smooth, then whisk in the sugar, vinegar, and a dash of soy sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, and simmer, whisking the sauce, until the sugar has dissolved and the sauce reduces and thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Remove sauce to a bowl. Serve the empanadas hot with the sauce.