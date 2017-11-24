Orange Friday fights hunger in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As New Yorker's shopped and relaxed on Black Friday, a segment of the population was more concerned about where to find their next hot meal.

So the Food Bank For New York City called the day Orange Friday.

"Orange is the color of hunger awareness and the day after Thanksgiving is one of the most difficult days for families in need, to find food in our city," Food Bank's Camesha Grant said.

The Food Bank for New York City opened its West 116th Street location Friday.

"A good meal is hard to say no to," Jacray Davis said. He is staying at a nearby Harlem homeless shelter.

According to the organization, more than a million New Yorkers are food insecure, meaning they aren't always able to get nutritious food. ​"I think New Yorkers are not fully aware of the magnitude of the problem," Grant said.

New Yorker Kara Keskinkaya said she was inspired to give back on Thanksgiving Day. She served chicken pot pie to the hungry men and women who came to the soup kitchen for lunch Friday.

"Instead of going black Friday shopping, I would rather help people out," she said.