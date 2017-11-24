Men rob victim at knifepoint in the Bronx, police say

The BRONX — Police are looking for the three men they say robbed a victim at knifepoint in the Bronx Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when a 20-year-old male victim was waiting in the lobby of a building on 163rd Street when three unidentified males entered the lobby.

One man displayed a knife and the second went through the victim’s bag and removed the victim’s watch and iPhone, while the third male acted as a lookout, police said.

The robbers then exited the building and fled in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

The first man was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, black sneakers, a black winter hat, and wore two gold chains.

The second man was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, a black winter hat, and red sneakers.

The third man was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, blue camouflage jeans, a black jacket with white signal patches, and a winter hat.

