Man killed, 2nd injured in Thanksgiving day shooting in Newark

Posted 9:56 AM, November 24, 2017, by

NEWARK, N.J. — A man was killed and a second injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving in Newark, officials said Friday.

South Orange Avenue, near Seton Drive, in Newark is pictured. (Google Maps)

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on South Orange Avenue, near Seton Drive, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office officials said.

Two men suffering gunshot wounds were located and hospitalized, where one was pronounced dead, officials said.

Terrance Harris, 46, of Newark was identified by officials as the man who died.

The second victim is expected to survive.

Hours later, and less than 2 miles away, a woman was fatally shot during a suspected carjacking in Newark.

