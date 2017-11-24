Man arrested in hit-and-run injuring 71-year-old in Queens on Thanksgiving

FLUSHING, Queens — A man was arrested Friday in a hit-and-run crash that left a 71-year-old critically injured on Thanksgiving in Queens, according to police.

Carmine Minichino, 52, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator of motor vehicle, police said.

He is accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV when it crashed into a man leaving a Thanksgiving dinner with church friends on Murray Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

After the crash, a witness said a pastor attempted to stop the driver.

“The pastor was actually trying to run after the vehicle that hit him, but he couldn’t catch him,” the witness said.

