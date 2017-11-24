How the Postal Service is helping Santa respond to your child’s letter

Your child can get a reply from good ol’ St. Nick with some help from the Postal Service.

The Letters from Santa program was set up by the United States Postal Service to add Christmas joy and spark an interest with children in letter writing stamps, and penmanship.

Here’s how you can get a response from Santa:

Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.” Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Add a First-Class mail stamp to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage and address it to:

NORTH POLE POSTMARK POSTMASTER

4141 POSTMARK DR

ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

Letters from Santa must be received by the Anchorage, AK, Postmaster no later than December 15. Santa’s helpers in Anchorage, AK, will take care of the rest!

The Postal Service also has their Operation Santa program, now celebrating its 105th anniversary, which continues to fulfill children’s wishes nationwide.

In Operation Santa, several postal employees respond to the letters by providing a written response signed by Santa. Other times, Post Officers invite the public, community groups, and schools to volunteer in “adopting” Santa letters. Anyone who chooses to adopt a letter may simply respond in writing or choose to grant the child’s wish, a decision that is left to the individual.