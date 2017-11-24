Egyptian-American community reacts to attack on Egypt mosque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, QUEENS — The heart of New York's Egyptian-American community is reacting to the news of what's believed to be the deadliest terror attack in Egypt's history.

At least 235 are dead and over 100 more injured after two bombs went off inside a mosque during prayers Friday. There are also reports a gunman fired at worshippers and shot at ambulances carrying the wounded.

Images from inside the building showed bodies on the floor.

"I think it's really mean what happened this is now not only about Christians in Egypt, but it's Muslims against Muslims," said Ali El Sayed.

Sayed is the chef and owner of Kabab Cafe.

The fixture on Steinway Street in Astoria has been at that location for 26 years.

El Sayed himself has lived in this country for over 4 decades but his love for Egypt is still strong.

"I’ve lived in the country here for over 40 years and you can take the man out of the village but you cannot take the village out of the man," said El Sayed.

His heart is breaking over the events that have unfolded. "I'm very sad, I'm crying — I don't have tears in my eyes but tears in my heart which is really awful."

The attack occurred at a Sufi mosque in north Sinai.

Sufism is a branch of Islam considered radical by some conservatives and extremists like the Islamic state.

No one has claimed responsibility, but the strike bears the hallmarks of an attack by ISIS. In a tweet, President Trump called it "horrible and cowardly" while Egypt's leader has vowed to respond.

"This cruel terrorist act will strengthen our resolve, our strength, and our will to stand up to and resist and battle against terrorism," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

In Little Egypt in Astoria, Egyptians-Americans like El Sayed are trying to make sense of a senseless attack so brutal in nature on a place where people felt safe.

The President of Egypt has declared three days of national mourning.