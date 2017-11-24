David Cassidy’s daughter reveals her father’s heartbreaking last words

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“So much wasted time.”

Those were the last words “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy said, according to his daughter.

Katie Cassidy, an actress who appears in the CW show "Arrow," spoke about her father’s death in an emotional tweet Friday.

She discussed her father’s last moments, revealing his final words.

“ Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you.”

Cassidy did not raise his daughter, but was a "totally nonjudgmental" force in her life, he told People in 2009. His daughter said back then that his role in her life was meaningful to her: "It’s nice when your dad can be your friend.”

But People reported they had "drifted apart" in recent years, but that Cassidy remained proud of her.

Cassidy died Tuesday in a Florida hospital, where he suffered organ failure. He was 67.

Cassidy was best known for his role of Keith Partridge on the 1970s sitcom "The Partridge Family," which aired from 1970-1974 and continues in reruns on channels including WPIX sister network Antenna TV.

Cassidy later launched a solo career, recording a dozen studio albums and six compilation albums.

As for a career highlight Cassidy remembered fondly, he described the roar of a crowd that included his family at a 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden.

"It was so emotional for me. I was so blessed to have that moment with them," he told CNN in 2014. "It's the highlight of my life."

He has spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with alcohol. He was arrested for driving under the influence on three separate occasions during a four-year span starting in 2010, and ended up in rehab in 2014.

Cassidy earlier this year revealed he was in the early stages of dementia, the same disease his mother suffered from.

In addition to Katie Cassidy, David Cassidy is survived by his step-mother Shirley Jones, who played his mother on "The Partridge Family;' his half-brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan; and his son, Beau Cassidy. Cassidy's father, Jack, died in 1976.