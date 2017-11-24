Black Friday shopping sees less crowds, fewer store discounts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Friday shopping looked a little different.

Back then, you needed a game plan to get to stores early and find what you wanted to buy.

Now, Black Friday is being overshadowed by Cyber Monday.

For those that decided to go to stores and shop, they all said the same thing: There were fewer crowds and fewer discounts.

The National Retail Federation expects overall holiday shopping to go up by 4 percent from last year, but retailers can no longer expect their big sales to come from Black Friday.

Some door busters are being offered a day earlier, and some savvy shoppers are waiting until Cyber Monday to get some good deals.

Online shoppers are cautioned to beware of scammers.

They’re cautioned to shop on a secure Internet connection, check return and refund policies, and be wary of fake websites.

Analysts say Cyber Monday sales will surpass Black Friday sales.