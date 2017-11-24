2-year-old dead, second person critically injured in Newburgh fire: police

NEW YORK — A 2-year-old is dead, one person is in critical condition, and several people, including police and firefighters, were injured in an early morning blaze on Friday, according to officials.

The fire broke out at a home on Coach Lane near Carriage Drive around 4:15 a.m., according to the Newburgh Police Department.

A 2-year-old was killed in the fire, and an adult was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Several people, including residents, police and firefighters, were hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Ten people were transported in all, Michael Bigg, chief of the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps, tells the Times Herald-Record.

Images of the scene showed one side of the multistory home is badly burned, and apparently destroyed.