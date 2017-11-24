Deadly Newark carjacking: 2 in custody, 1 sought after woman is killed on Thanksgiving, NJ officials say

NEWARK, N.J. — Two people are in custody and at least one is being sought Friday after a woman was shot and killed during a carjacking on Thanksgiving, New Jersey officials said.

Shuri Henry, 40, of Newark, was fatally shot on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office officials.

Her 2005 Kia Sorrento was taken during the alleged carjacking.

The vehicle was found near South Jacob Street and Springfield Avenue, about a mile away from the shooting scene, New Jersey officials said Friday.

Two people are now in custody, and at least one is being sought, the officials said.