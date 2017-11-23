Volunteers serve, deliver Thanksgiving meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Over 5,500 Thanksgiving meals are being served this Thanksgiving all thanks to God’s Love We Deliver.

Of those meals, 2,300 meals are made so guests don’t have to spend the holiday alone.

This year, the amount of food made increased by 20% including 4,000 pounds of turkey, 201 gallons of gravy, over 680 gallons of soup.

God’s Love, which has been serving communities for 32 years, cooks and delivers over one million meals all year to neighborhoods in the five boroughs, Hudson County New Jersey, Westchester, and Nassau Counties.

If you know someone who is too sick to cook or shop and needs services, visit https://www.glwd.org/