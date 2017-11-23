Vandal cuts Spectrum cable causing massive internet, TV outage in Brooklyn and Queens

New Yorkers who use Spectrum were affected by internet and television outages caused by vandalism on Thanksgiving, the company said.

A fiber optic cable was cut causing widespread outages in Brooklyn and Queens, the company said on Twitter. Crews are working to repair the damage, but the repairs are complicated and it is not clear when service will be restored.

“Our crews are still working diligently to repair fiber optic cables damaged by vandalism affecting TV, internet and phone services for our customers in Brooklyn & Queens,” the company said in a Tweet. “We appreciate your patience as we work towards resolution.”

One Spectrum customer in Bay Ridge said his internet has been our since 2 a.m. A Forest Hills customer was frustrated by the outage.

“Another outage!!! This is so ridiculous,” the person tweeted. “And on thanksgiving no less.”

Some of the customers were angry they wouldn’t be able to watch Thanksgiving football. Others were upset on missing out on Black Friday deals online.